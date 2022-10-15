Hop Haus Beer Run

media release: This event will include a 5K run/walk, a .05K, and a 21 and older Beer Mile! Participants of the 5K and .05K will receive a free pint of Hop Haus beer post race. But if you're looking for a challenge, and more beer, then we suggest checking out the Beer Mile. We encourage all 5K/.05K participants and spectators to stick around and enjoy the Beer Mile because it's definitely going to be a sight to see!