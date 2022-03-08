ONLINE: Hope Amidst Havoc: Exploring the Conservation Movement’s Past, Present, and Future

media release: Let's celebrate Leopold Week together! We invite you to Explore Your Sense of Place this Leopold Week with a speaker series designed to connect us with the natural landscape through food, history, writing, photography, recreation, and land care -- the same tenants the Leopolds used to connect to their Shack and farm.

Register today to join thousands of individuals across the globe in a week of virtual programming that will leave you reflective of your own relationship with nature, inspired to learn more, and connected to others that care for natural and human communities alike.

On March 8: Especially in recent years, it has become no secret that the conservation movement has a troubling past. Where do we find hope in that history, and in currently emerging movements, for a brighter future? Join Beloved Beasts author Michelle Nijhuis to explore the people and places that created the conservation movement – and where Leopold and his impact fit in that grand timeline.