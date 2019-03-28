Hope, Community, Teamwork: Reentry Conference

press release: This conference will include experts in the field joining together with people of lived experience to address the reentry process to support success for the community as a whole!

Speakers include:

Ed Wall, former WI Department of Corrections Secretar

Clem Richardson, MS, CSAC, MAC. CEO and Founder of Manna Behavioral Services

Maurice Horton, President and CEO of Why Gangs, LLC and 7th district Alderperson of Racine WI

Welcome by Anthony Cooper, Vice President of Reentry and Strategic Partnership at Nehemiah

Conference Agenda

Day 1 Agenda

8:00am-8:30am Registration & Networking

8:30am-8:45am Welcome Address by Anthony Cooper

8:45am-9:45am Keynote Address - Reentry in the 21st Century

9:45am-10:30am Breakout Session AM1 - Vocation - Sense of Purpose or Health and Reentry

Health and Reentry 10:30am-10:45am Break

10:45am-12:00pm Breakout Session AM2 - Vocation - Sense of Purpose or Health and Reentry

Health and Reentry 12:00pm-12:45pm Lunch provided on site

12:45pm-2:00pm Breakout Session PM1 - Peer Mentors: Reentry Roles & Outcomes or Reentry and Housing

Reentry and Housing 2:00pm-2:15pm Break

2:15pm-3:30pm Breakout Session PM2 - Peer Mentors: Reentry Roles & Outcomes or Reentry and Housing

Reentry and Housing 3:30pm-4:15pm Closing Keynote - Bringing it all together

4:15pm-4:30pm Closing Address

Day 2 Agenda

8:30am-10:00am Keynote Address Topic 1: Disparities & Effects, Topic 2: Innovative Strategies for Reentry

10:00am-10:15am Break

10:15am-11:45am Panel Discussion - Experience from Streets to Systems

11:45am-12:00pm Closing Address

Conference learning objectives and outcomes:

Learning Objectives:

Attendees will be able to identify 3 components of reentry services.

Attendees will be able to identify 3 strategies to support reentry in the community.

Attendees will be able to identify 3 challenges to address with re-entry planning & implementation services.

Attendees will have the experience to hear stories from persons with lived experience and opportunity to ask questions and share experiences.

Outcomes: