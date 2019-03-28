Hope, Community, Teamwork: Reentry Conference
Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: This conference will include experts in the field joining together with people of lived experience to address the reentry process to support success for the community as a whole!
Speakers include:
- Ed Wall, former WI Department of Corrections Secretar
- Clem Richardson, MS, CSAC, MAC. CEO and Founder of Manna Behavioral Services
- Maurice Horton, President and CEO of Why Gangs, LLC and 7th district Alderperson of Racine WI
Welcome by Anthony Cooper, Vice President of Reentry and Strategic Partnership at Nehemiah
Conference Agenda
Day 1 Agenda
- 8:00am-8:30am Registration & Networking
- 8:30am-8:45am Welcome Address by Anthony Cooper
- 8:45am-9:45am Keynote Address - Reentry in the 21st Century
- 9:45am-10:30am Breakout Session AM1 - Vocation - Sense of Purpose or Health and Reentry
- 10:30am-10:45am Break
- 10:45am-12:00pm Breakout Session AM2 - Vocation - Sense of Purpose or Health and Reentry
- 12:00pm-12:45pm Lunch provided on site
- 12:45pm-2:00pm Breakout Session PM1 - Peer Mentors: Reentry Roles & Outcomes or Reentry and Housing
- 2:00pm-2:15pm Break
- 2:15pm-3:30pm Breakout Session PM2 - Peer Mentors: Reentry Roles & Outcomes or Reentry and Housing
- 3:30pm-4:15pm Closing Keynote - Bringing it all together
- 4:15pm-4:30pm Closing Address
Day 2 Agenda
- 8:30am-10:00am Keynote Address Topic 1: Disparities & Effects, Topic 2: Innovative Strategies for Reentry
- 10:00am-10:15am Break
- 10:15am-11:45am Panel Discussion - Experience from Streets to Systems
- 11:45am-12:00pm Closing Address
Conference learning objectives and outcomes:
Learning Objectives:
- Attendees will be able to identify 3 components of reentry services.
- Attendees will be able to identify 3 strategies to support reentry in the community.
- Attendees will be able to identify 3 challenges to address with re-entry planning & implementation services.
- Attendees will have the experience to hear stories from persons with lived experience and opportunity to ask questions and share experiences.
Outcomes:
- Increase attendees’ awareness of what is Reentry Services
- Increase awareness of community needs for Reentry Services
- Learn how to support Re-Entry Services within the local community
- Identify future training and learning needs to continue to expand on collaboration with attendees, community and Reentry Services
Info
