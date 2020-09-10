ONLINE: Hope, Community, Teamwork: The Impact of Incarceration on the Family
to
press release: This conference will include experts in the field joining together with people with lived experience to address the reentry process to support success for the community as a whole!
Speakers include:
Dominque Gilliard, Director of Racial Righteousness and Reconciliation for the Love Mercy Do Justice (LMDJ) initiative of the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC)
Welcome by Anthony Cooper, Vice President of Reentry and Strategic Partnerships at Nehemiah
Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender
- Judge Everett Mitchell
Tamra Oman
Foley Law Firm
Conference Agenda
Day 1 Agenda - Thursday
8:30-8:45 – Welcome (Anthony Cooper)
8:45-9:45 – Keynote #1 (Dominique Gilliard)
9:45-10:00 – Break/Transition
10:00-11:00 – Breakout Sessions
11:00-11:15 – Break/Transition
11:15-12:15 – Breakout Sessions
12:15-1:00 - Lunch
1:00-2:00 – Breakout Sessions
2:00-2:15 – Break/Transition
2:15-3:15 – Keynote #2 (Tamra Oman)
3:15-3:30 – Break
3:30-4:00 – Black Like Me Podcast Live Recording
4:00-4:15 - Closing
4:30-7:00 – Cocktails/Appetizers
Day 2 Agenda - Friday
8:30-9:30 – Keynote #3 (Kelli Thompson)
9:30-10:30 – Expungement Panel (Foley Law Firm)
10:30-10:45 – Break/Transition
10:45-11:45 – Action Steps Discussion Groups
11:45-12:45 – Keynote #4 (Judge Everett Mitchell)
12:45-1:00 – Closing
Conference learning objectives and outcomes:
Learning Objectives:
Attendees will be able to identify 3 components of reentry services.
Attendees will be able to identify 3 strategies to support reentry in the community.
Attendees will be able to identify 3 challenges to address with re-entry planning & implementation services.
Attendees will have the experience to hear stories from persons with lived experience and the opportunity to ask questions and share experiences.
Outcomes:
Increase attendees’ awareness of what is Reentry Services
Increase awareness of community needs for Reentry Services
Learn how to support Re-Entry Services within the local community
Identify future training and learning needs to continue to expand on collaboration with attendees, community and Reentry Services