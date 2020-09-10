ONLINE: Hope, Community, Teamwork: The Impact of Incarceration on the Family

RSVP here.

This conference will include experts in the field joining together with people with lived experience to address the reentry process to support success for the community as a whole!

Speakers include:

Dominque Gilliard, Director of Racial Righteousness and Reconciliation for the Love Mercy Do Justice (LMDJ) initiative of the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC)

Welcome by Anthony Cooper, Vice President of Reentry and Strategic Partnerships at Nehemiah

Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender

Judge Everett Mitchell

Tamra Oman

Foley Law Firm

Conference Agenda

Day 1 Agenda - Thursday

8:30-8:45 – Welcome (Anthony Cooper)

8:45-9:45 – Keynote #1 (Dominique Gilliard)

9:45-10:00 – Break/Transition

10:00-11:00 – Breakout Sessions

11:00-11:15 – Break/Transition

11:15-12:15 – Breakout Sessions

12:15-1:00 - Lunch

1:00-2:00 – Breakout Sessions

2:00-2:15 – Break/Transition

2:15-3:15 – Keynote #2 (Tamra Oman)

3:15-3:30 – Break

3:30-4:00 – Black Like Me Podcast Live Recording

4:00-4:15 - Closing

4:30-7:00 – Cocktails/Appetizers

Day 2 Agenda - Friday

8:30-9:30 – Keynote #3 (Kelli Thompson)

9:30-10:30 – Expungement Panel (Foley Law Firm)

10:30-10:45 – Break/Transition

10:45-11:45 – Action Steps Discussion Groups

11:45-12:45 – Keynote #4 (Judge Everett Mitchell)

12:45-1:00 – Closing

Conference learning objectives and outcomes:

Learning Objectives:

Attendees will be able to identify 3 components of reentry services.

Attendees will be able to identify 3 strategies to support reentry in the community.

Attendees will be able to identify 3 challenges to address with re-entry planning & implementation services.

Attendees will have the experience to hear stories from persons with lived experience and the opportunity to ask questions and share experiences.

Outcomes:

Increase attendees’ awareness of what is Reentry Services

Increase awareness of community needs for Reentry Services

Learn how to support Re-Entry Services within the local community

Identify future training and learning needs to continue to expand on collaboration with attendees, community and Reentry Services