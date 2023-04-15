HOPE Diabetes Prevention Program Kick-of

media release: Healthy Outcomes through Peer Educators (HOPE) Diabetes Prevention Program for Grandmothers.

Join Dr. Eva Vivian and her team for the kick-off of the HOPE Diabetes Program for Grandmothers on April 15 from Noon - 2:00pm at the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness Center. This year-long wellness program aims to support Black Grandmothers who are looking to decrease their risk of type 2 diabetes. Participants will receive regular peer-support, monthly educational workshops from health professionals and an encouraging community of Well Black Women with the collective goal of generational health!

Free, but RSVP required. Info: vivian@wisc.edu or 608-467-7001.