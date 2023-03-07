Hope. Healing.

press release: Life moves quickly and can oftentimes feel very heavy. At Chrysalis we walk alongside people through the heaviness and the hope. Mental health and substance use challenges can be extremely isolating. It's important for people to know that they are not alone and while we all navigate different struggles we can also hold hope for each other and our world.

Building this sense of community is extremely important to Chrysalis. For the past 11 years we have hosted Moving for Mental Health a 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk to bring our community together and celebrate mental health and movement. As we look at new ways to promote our mission and vision we've been exploring more mission aligned and inclusive ways to build community.

Next year, we will no longer be hosting Moving for Mental Health and instead host our first ever Storytelling Event centered around stories of HOPE. We'd love for you to JOIN US on March 7, 2023. 5:30-7 pm, 1342 Dewey Court.

We will be inviting members of the Chrysalis community to take part in a storytelling workshop series to develop their stories alongside professional storytellers with the hope of sharing these stories at our event.

We're currently looking for EVENT SPONSORS!

If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity please reach out to Alysha Clark at clark@workwithchrysalis.org