RSVP for Hope in Harmony

RSVP

Ryan Funeral Service Legacy Center 6728 Mader Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

3 pm, 4/26. Free/donations. RSVP by 4/20.

media release: Join us for a party celebrating the conclusion of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison’s centennial year. We’ll begin composing our next century of service with renewed courage, compassion, and commitment.

Internationally-renowned entertainer Joe Scalissi and a 6-piece band will perform a tribute to Dean Martin. Joe’s considered the most authentic and accurate portrayal of Dean Martin known today!

Info

Ryan Funeral Service Legacy Center 6728 Mader Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Special Events
Music
RSVP
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