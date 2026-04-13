RSVP for Hope in Harmony

3 pm, 4/26. Free/donations. RSVP by 4/20.

media release: Join us for a party celebrating the conclusion of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison’s centennial year. We’ll begin composing our next century of service with renewed courage, compassion, and commitment.

Internationally-renowned entertainer Joe Scalissi and a 6-piece band will perform a tribute to Dean Martin. Joe’s considered the most authentic and accurate portrayal of Dean Martin known today!