Hopes and Dreams Youth Talent Show

press release: As part of the 30th Annual Celebration of Juneteenth, Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination and Madison College are delighted to present Madison's Hopes and Dreams talent show.

The contest is for amateurs only! There are four age categories:﻿ 8-11, 12-14, 15-17, and 18-20. There is no registration fee. Deadline to register is June 17, 2019. Prizes include cash prizes and a consultation on your dream. Please submit before the deadline, Monday, June 17, 2019. You may register in two ways:

E-mail a video performance to info@kujimcsd.org Or simply text a video to 608-616-0279.

Prizes for each age categories: First Place: $100; Second Place $75; Third place: $50; Honorable Mention: $25

Judges include: Rob Dz, Deana Wright, Carola Gaines

Friday, June 21, 2019, 6-8 PM, Wright Middle School, 1717 Fish Hatchery Rd.

Registration info for Talent Show