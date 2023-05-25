media release: We hope you can join us for la Hora Latina - an event presented by Delta Beer Lab and the Latino Academy of Workforce Development Inc

Come and hear powerful stories shared by our dedicated students while enjoying Delta Beer Lab's delicious craft brews, food and soft drinks.

Tours of the brewery will be available.

Food by El Chisme and Music by DJ Lopez Freddy.

Every tip that Delta Beer Lab receives in the month of May will be donated to support the Latino Academy's programs and services.

How can they do this? Delta Lab is committed to paying all employees more than a living wage, with a generous revenue-sharing program and employee benefits. They don't accept tips and instead donate them to worthy causes--like Latino Academy!

RSVP HERE (If you are not able to RSVP, come and join the celebration)