Press release: 25th Horicon Marsh Bird Festival: May 6-8 2022

Registration for the 2022 Horicon Marsh Bird Festival is now LIVE! We hope you find this year’s festival as enjoyable as past years. Thank you all for your patience and understanding during the last couple of years. There is no trip limit this year. Bring on the birds!

Please note that the Horicon Marsh Boat Tours is closed and will not be offering tours at this time.

Horicon Marsh Bird Club invites birders of all skill levels – as well as anyone who enjoys the great outdoors – to the 25th Annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival (May 6th-8th, 2022). This weekend-long event provides family-friendly activities and educational experiences designed to showcase Horicon Marsh’s role as an important habitat for birds and wildlife.

Highlights of this year’s Bird Festival NEW trips to Old Marsh Road, night sounds, paddling and birding, LIVE birds of prey, smaller more intimate guided tours, and so much more!

See our schedule of events.

The schedule includes: