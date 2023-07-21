Hormone, Minimum Wage Assassins, The Central

× Expand The Central: Alex Roberts and Frankie Furillo.

media release:ALL AGES HARDCORE SHOW AT HIGHLAND MANOR PARK

Hormone

Hardcore Punk from Baltimore

https://hormonexo.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2023

Minimum Wage Assassins

Grindcore from Dekalb

https://minimumwageassassins1.bandcamp.com/.../midwest-bums

The Central

local experimental grind buds

https://thecentral.bandcamp.com/album/dentist

A.T.M. HAD TO DROP ONE MORE BAND TBA MAYBE

THIS SHOW IS AT THE HIGHLAND MANOR PARK SHELTER THE ADDRESS IS 10 Manor Dr, Madison, WI 53713

$10 TRY TO BRING EXACT CHANGE IF U CAN. DOORS 6 SHOW 630 pm. WE HAVEN'T DONE A SHOW HERE BEFORE AND WE WANNA DO MORE SO RESPECT THE SPACE DON'T ACT GOOFY.