Hormone, Minimum Wage Assassins, The Central

Highland Manor Park 10 Manor Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
The Central: Alex Roberts and Frankie Furillo.
media release:ALL AGES HARDCORE SHOW AT HIGHLAND MANOR PARK
Hormone
Hardcore Punk from Baltimore
https://hormonexo.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2023
Minimum Wage Assassins
Grindcore from Dekalb
https://minimumwageassassins1.bandcamp.com/.../midwest-bums
The Central
local experimental grind buds
https://thecentral.bandcamp.com/album/dentist
A.T.M. HAD TO DROP ONE MORE BAND TBA MAYBE
THIS SHOW IS AT THE HIGHLAND MANOR PARK SHELTER THE ADDRESS IS 10 Manor Dr, Madison, WI 53713
$10 TRY TO BRING EXACT CHANGE IF U CAN. DOORS 6 SHOW 630 pm. WE HAVEN'T DONE A SHOW HERE BEFORE AND WE WANNA DO MORE SO RESPECT THE SPACE DON'T ACT GOOFY.