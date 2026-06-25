Hormones + Periods: Community Storytelling

media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to host M.A.R.R.C.H. for another workshop. This is an in-person event in our meeting room, The Reading Room, 2713 Atwood Ave (Next to the Bookstore).

Hormones regulate vital functions like metabolism and mood. Come share you experiences, swap self-care tips, and learn the science behind hormones!

MARRCH (Madison Abortion & Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare)