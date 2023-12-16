Hornswoggle, Mike Stricker

Midwest Mix-Up. $10 adv.

media release: The odds at making it to the WWE are tall. They're even taller when you're a little person. One man overcame all of the odds and more! Spend an evening with former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle as he recounts anecdotes and shenanigans from his nearly decade long career in the WWE. From meeting WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for the first time to portraying his son in storyline; Swoggle is filled with hilarious stories from his career. Being the mascot for one of the most popular factions in wrestling history D-Generation X, announced as the mystery Raw General Manager, and the epic Wee LC match with El Torito, nothing is off limits when it comes to the fun and humorous storytelling of the evening. Swoggle also takes you on a brief journey of his small (no pun intended) movie career in the films, "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Leprechaun: Origins".

Featuring special comedy guest Mike Stricker! Mike has opened nationally for members of MTV's Jackass and more WWE Superstars on their comedy and spoken word tours than any other comedian. He has performed stand-up comedy from Hawaii to Maine.

The show includes a free meet and greet afterwards where patrons can purchase merch, autographs, and photos.