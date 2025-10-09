Horror Stories: On Reading and Writing Horror

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the Livestream Here!

This panel discussion about all things horror will be moderated by Mystery To Me's own horror aficionado- Lauren Simonis-Hunter.

Tatiana Schlote-Bonne is the author of the horror novels The Mean Ones, Such Lovely Skin, and What Feeds Below (forthcoming fall 2026.) She has an MFA in creative writing from the University of Iowa. When she's not writing, she's either gaming, lifting heavy weights, or teaching people how to lift heavy weights. She can be found on IG and TikTok @thebuffwriter

Jimmy Juliano is a writer and high school educator. 13 Months Haunted is his second novel. Several of his stories have gone viral on Reddit's "NoSleep" forum, and his debut novel, Dead Eleven, is currently in development at A+E Studios. He lives outside Chicago with his wife, daughter, and miniature Goldendoodle.

Christopher Micklos is a life-long horror junkie, an award-winning filmmaker, and a frequently published writer of horror-themed fiction and non-fiction.

A member of the Horror Writers Association and the Wisconsin Writers Association, Christopher recently received the Wisconsin Backbone of Horror Award for "crafting amazing horror experiences" and "supporting Wisconsin horror." His two feature films, THE NURSERY and THE HEADMISTRESS, are widely available streaming and on DVD; and his writing has appeared locally in Isthmus, the Wisconsin State Journal, and The Capital Times, as well as in numerous national outlets.

Christopher lives in the Madison area with his wife, daughter, two frisky ferrets, and their monstrous mini-labradoodle Ygor.