press release: USA | 1932 | DCP | 68 min.

Director: Norman Z. McLeod

Cast: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx

Anarchy reigns at Huxley College as the four Marx Bros. take on higher education. The great Thelma Todd is back on hand as romantic foil to Huxley’s President Wagstaff (Groucho), who has hired Baravelli (Chico) and Pinky (Harpo) to help him win the big football game. A new 4K restoration will be shown, preceded by Popeye the Sailor in You Gotta Be a Football Hero (1935, 6 min.).

New Restorations: From the ridiculous (the Marx Bros.’ Horse Feathers) to the sublime (Claude Berri’s moving The Two of Us), our August-December calendar features more than a half dozen other programs of digital restorations not already included in one of our other series. A selection of features and documentaries from around the world and throughout cinema history, the highlight of this series will be an October 31 program of silent movies curated by The New York Times' film critic Mahohla Dargis.