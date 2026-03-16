media release: (español abajo)

ART House 360 is welcoming internationally recognized Kichwa artist Julio Cachiguango for a special Artist-in-Residence program through the end of April, presented in partnership with resident company, Slate Blue Studios and Visit Verona.Cachiguango, a renowned artist from Ecuador, draws inspiration from two distinct perspectives that shape his life and work: his Andean heritage and his metropolitan life in the Madison, Wisconsin area. The fusion of these influences creates a striking artistic style that blends Indigenous cultural themes with contemporary urban imagery. His work has been exhibited internationally, including in Ecuador, New York, Chicago, and Madison.

“ART House is giving me a lot of opportunities," says Cachiguango. “They see something in me. Now I am believing and getting better in my creative process thanks to ART House and Slate Blue Studios.”Throughout April, visitors will be able to experience Cachiguango’s work in a month-long exhibition displayed in the ART House 360 Community Room.

Reception & Artist Talk: Thursday, April 2 | 6:30–8:30 PM, Community Room: Guests are invited to meet the artist, explore the exhibition, and hear directly from Cachiguango about the inspiration and cultural influences behind his work. Featuring music from Wisconsin Mashikuna (Cachiguano’s band) and appetizers from AzTec Taqueria.

Free Community Painting Workshops

As part of the residency, Cachiguango will also lead two free community painting workshops, offering participants a rare opportunity to learn directly from the artist.

Horse Painting Workshop with Julio Cachiguango, Thursday, April 16 | 6:30–8:30 PM: For Adults (18+)In this special one-time workshop, Cachiguango will guide participants through the process of painting horses—one of the subjects he is known for capturing with energy and spirit. Participants will learn how to sketch realistic proportions and complete a vibrant acrylic painting. All skill levels are welcome. RSVP.

Paint a Horse with Julio. Sunday, April 19 | 1:00–3:00 PM: For Kids (Ages 5–13)Young artists are invited to a fun and colorful painting adventure. Julio will show kids how to sketch a horse step-by-step and bring it to life using vibrant colors in an approachable and encouraging environment. RSVP.

Both workshops are free community events but space may be limited.

For more information about the exhibition, residency events, and workshops, visit ART House 360 or follow Slate Blue Studios for updates.

ART House 360 le da la bienvenida al artista Kichwa reconocido internacionalmente Julio Cachiguango para un programa especial de Artista en Residencia hasta fines de abril, presentado en asociación con la compañía residente, Slate Blue Studios y Visit Verona.

Cachiguango, reconocido artista ecuatoriano, se inspira en dos perspectivas distintas que moldean su vida y obra: su herencia andina y su vida metropolitana en el área de Madison, Wisconsin. La fusión de estas influencias crea un estilo artístico impactante que fusiona temas culturales indígenas con imágenes urbanas contemporáneas. Su obra se ha exhibido internacionalmente, en ciudades como Ecuador, Nueva York, Chicago y Madison.

“ART House me está dando muchas oportunidades”, dice Cachiguango. “Ven algo en mí. Ahora creo y mejoro mi proceso creativo gracias a ART House y Slate Blue Studios”.

Durante todo el mes de abril, los visitantes podrán experimentar el trabajo de Cachiguango en una exposición que durará un mes y que se exhibirá en la Sala Comunitaria ART House 360.

Recepción y charla con artistas: Jueves, 2 de abril | 18:30–20:30 h, Sala comunitaria: Se invita a los invitados a conocer al artista, explorar la exposición y escuchar directamente de Cachiguango sobre la inspiración y las influencias culturales detrás de su obra. Con música de Wisconsin Mashikuna (la banda de Cachiguano) y aperitivos de AzTec Taquería.

Talleres de pintura comunitarios gratuitos

Como parte de la residencia, Cachiguango también dirigirá dos talleres de pintura comunitarios gratuitos, ofreciendo a los participantes una oportunidad única de aprender directamente del artista.

Taller de Pintura de Caballos con Julio Cachiguango, Jueves, 16 de abril | 18:30–20:30 h: Para adultos (mayores de 18 años)En este taller único, Cachiguango guiará a los participantes en el proceso de pintar caballos, uno de los temas que se caracteriza por capturar con energía y entusiasmo. Aprenderán a dibujar proporciones realistas y a crear una vibrante pintura acrílica. Se aceptan estudiantes de todos los niveles.

Pinta un Caballo con Julio, Domingo, 19 de abril | 13:00–15:00: Para niños (de 5 a 13 años)Invitamos a los jóvenes artistas a una divertida y colorida aventura de pintura. Julio les mostrará a los niños cómo dibujar un caballo paso a paso y darle vida con colores vibrantes en un ambiente accesible y estimulante.Ambos talleres son eventos comunitarios gratuitos, pero el espacio puede ser limitado.Para obtener más información sobre la exposición, eventos de residencia y talleres, visita ART House 360 o sigue a Slate Blue Studios para obtener actualizaciones.