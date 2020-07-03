× Expand T.S.T Photography Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

press release: all shows: ** 21 and over ** No Camping ** Doors: 4pm; Show: 6pm - 8pm

Live music returns to planet Earth and the rolling hills of the Driftless Music Gardens with the Drive-In Tailgate Concert Series this summer! Since many concerts were postponed and left a hole in our hearts, we all need something to look forward to.

How do you throw a concert in a time of social distancing? We will be doing everything we can to ensure concert goers have the safest possible experience. We’ve dramatically cut capacity and are allowing 100 vehicles of 1-4 people. Each car will have a 15-foot tailgating spot between each vehicle. Guests will be asked to wear masks in all common areas, (check-in, bathrooms, etc.), practice social distancing and proper hand washing. A *complete* set of rules can be found below. We want to set a good example for the future of live music in our beautiful, natural amphitheater.

Driftless Music Gardens was born out of our love for people, music, and art. Our vision is to enrich these gifts in the Driftless Area through exceptional natural scenery, environmentally sound practices, and some of the best musical and artistic talent that the Midwest has to offer. A day trip from many upper Midwestern cities, it’s in this beautiful place that we hope to change lives by creating a one-of-a-kind community rooted in compassion and an understanding that our lives are connected on many levels. We believe that through music, art, and nature, we can strengthen our human bonds and spread love, positivity, and strength in hopes of bringing the world together.

We look forward to dancing with you *from a distance* at the Driftless Music Gardens!