Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

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Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Brewgrass Fridays are back on the lakefront plaza at The Edgewater in Madison. This popular summer series, in partnership with Potosi Brewing Company and Wisconsin Distributors, features some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands along with a Friday night Fish Fry. All concerts are free and open to the public.

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Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-535-8189
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