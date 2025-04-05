× Expand Lisa Marie Mazzucco Horszowski Trio and instruments. Horszowski Trio

media release: Program includes: Rebecca Clarke, Schubert

Described as “the most compelling American group to come on the scene” (The New Yorker), the Horszowski Trio’s performances are “lithe, persuasive” (The New York Times), “eloquent and enthralling” (The Boston Globe).

Join us for another season of acclaimed artists in our intimate salon concert setting.

Each pianist revels in the chance to play in the vibrant space and to perform on unique heirloom pianos restored in the renowned Farley’s workshop.

Personalizing the experience further, performers provide reflections on their selections and give public masterclasses, and Tim Farley provides a history of each piano.

Individual tickets: $45 in advance. Students: $10 (not available on event day).

Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos.

Your support makes these engrossing performances possible. Buy your season tickets now. Season tickets: $200 for all five concerts.