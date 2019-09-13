RSVP for Hosta Heaven

press release: With so many colors, sizes, and even fragrant flowers to choose, a shade garden would not be complete without a Hosta. The genus Hosta includes thousands of unique plants. The very best species and cultivars will be showcased to help you select the perfect hostas to grow. Instructor: Michael Jesiolowski, Missouri Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Saturday, September 21

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 13

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member