RSVP for Hosta Heaven

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: With so many colors, sizes, and even fragrant flowers to choose, a shade garden would not be complete without a Hosta. The genus Hosta includes thousands of unique plants. The very best species and cultivars will be showcased to help you select the perfect hostas to grow. Instructor: Michael Jesiolowski, Missouri Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Saturday, September 21

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 13

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
