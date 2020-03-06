Hostile Masquerade, Drag Down, Rictus Grin, Jingleheimer, Diskillery

press release: Come one, come all, to The Wisco March 6th, 2020, to help kick off Dez's Birthday Weekend Extravaganza at everyone's favorite Pub in Madison with:

.

Hostile Masquerade - Tomah

https://www.facebook.com/hostilemasquerade/

DRAG DOWN - Tomah

https://www.facebook.com/dragdowntomahwi/

Rictus Grin - Fond du Lac

https://www.facebook.com/rictusgrin/

Jingleheimer - Milton

https://www.facebook.com/jingleheimerband/

Diskillery - Madison

https://www.facebook.com/Diskillery-Band-1174994985963858/

.

Music Starts at 9PM

$7 Door Charge

Happy Birthday DEZ!!!