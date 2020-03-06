Hostile Masquerade, Drag Down, Rictus Grin, Jingleheimer, Diskillery
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come one, come all, to The Wisco March 6th, 2020, to help kick off Dez's Birthday Weekend Extravaganza at everyone's favorite Pub in Madison with:
.
Hostile Masquerade - Tomah
https://www.facebook.com/hostilemasquerade/
DRAG DOWN - Tomah
https://www.facebook.com/dragdowntomahwi/
Rictus Grin - Fond du Lac
https://www.facebook.com/rictusgrin/
Jingleheimer - Milton
https://www.facebook.com/jingleheimerband/
Diskillery - Madison
https://www.facebook.com/Diskillery-Band-1174994985963858/
.
Music Starts at 9PM
$7 Door Charge
Happy Birthday DEZ!!!