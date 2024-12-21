media release: The Hot Club of Madison is a collective of musicians, led by Gian Compuesto, dedicated to the music of jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt and the Sinti/Manouche communities of France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Expect an exciting range of guitar driven jazz and swing standards, modern Jazz Manouche, classic Sinti/Manouche melodies, and homages to the sounds of the Quintette du Hot Club de France.