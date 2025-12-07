Hot Cocoa Crawl
to
Downtown Madison Visitor Center 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Make your holiday shopping experience a little merrier. Sip, shop & stroll downtown while sampling a variety of hot cocoa flavors with specially selected gourmet marshmallow pairings provided at each stop.
Participating businesses will offer a sale, special or featured item.
Tickets on sale November 1
This event is open to all ages. Children under 2 are FREE.
Tickets are $7 a person or $20 for a family four pack.
Info
Downtown Madison Visitor Center 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Food & Drink, Holidays