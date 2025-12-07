Hot Cocoa Crawl

Downtown Madison Visitor Center 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Make your holiday shopping experience a little merrier. Sip, shop & stroll downtown while sampling a variety of hot cocoa flavors with specially selected gourmet marshmallow pairings provided at each stop.

Participating businesses will offer a sale, special or featured item.

Tickets on sale November 1

This event is open to all ages. Children under 2 are FREE.

Tickets are $7 a person or $20 for a family four pack.

Info

Food & Drink, Holidays
