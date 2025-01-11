Hot Like Mars, Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Funkee JBeez
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Wisconsin Funk Fest. $25 ($20 adv.).
media release: Starting in 2013, Wisconsin Fest has allowed us to showcase the state’s diverse musical artistry that makes us prouder than any beer or cheese ever could. Now in its 12th year, the Fests have expanded to five unique genres across three Madison, WI venues – The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon.
