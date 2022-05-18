press release: For fans of the TV show "Hot Ones," welcome to "Hot Musicals!" In this fun and spicy event, five singers will eat progressively hotter chicken wings and proceed to be sing selections from musical theater songs on the fly. For example, after digesting something high on the Scoville scale, they'll be challenged to sing a few bars of a Rodgers and Hammerstein tune, rap a selection from HAMILTON, or attempt a Sondheim ballad. Each singer will try four sauces.

Proceeds from this event will support Music Theatre of Madison's sixteenth season of professional, original and lesser-known musicals and increased outreach and education efforts. Plus it'll be super super fun.

Water will be available. If you wish to have other beverages, you can bring your own. *Alcohol is allowed*. No glass containers are allowed in the park, however. If you would prefer cauliflower bites to wings, email mrandolph@mtmadison.com.

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,May 18, 2022, McKee Farms Park Main Shelter, 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. Get tickets at mtmadison.com

Audience members can watch the suffering OR participate! Your $20 ticket gets you at least five wings and five different sauces to try on your own or as the event goes along! If you just want to watch, it's pay what you wish.