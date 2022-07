SYM1, DJs Sarah Akawa, Maggie Cousin, Goldiloxx

press release: SUPER SPECIAL GUEST: SYM1 (MPLS, PLACEBO RECORDS)

MUSIC BY DJ SARAH AKAWA * MAGGIE COUSIN * GOLDILOXX

BOOTY ON UP AND PAGEANT

LEAVE THE CREEPS AT HOME

DOOR: $10 FLAT, CASH PREFERRED

ROBINIA COURTYARD

no re-entry

tickets available at July 23 Dyke Dive event (at the Wisco) and at the door

NEXT EVENT: SEPTEMBER 3

**A WORD ON QUEER SPACES: THOUGH THIS EVENT IS NOT A CLOSED QUEER SPACE WE SEEK TO CREATE A SPACE FOR AND BY QUEER PEOPLE TO BE THEIR DAMN HOT SELVES - IF YOU GET IN THE WAY OF THIS IN ANY MANNER YOU WILL BE BOOTED AND SHAMED, FRIENDS OF STRAIGHT ALLIES PLEASE KEEP YOUR BUDDIES IN CHECK AND EXPLAIN THIS THRICE**