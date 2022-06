7ucky Vita, The Bunni Twins, DJs Sarah Akawa, Millbot, Sunstone

× Expand 7ucky Vita 7ucky Vita

press release: FEATURING THE MUSICAL STYLINGS OF POP SUPER STARS 7UCKY VITA AND THE BUNNI TWINS

MUSIC BY: DJ SARAH AKAWA * DJ MILLBOT * SUNSTONE [la]

DRESS YOUR BEST HALLOWEEN DREAM AND BASK IN THE GLORY OF COSTUME PLANNING IN WARM WEATHER

LEAVE THE CREEPS AT HOME

DOOR: $10 FLAT

ROBINIA COURTYARD

NEXT EVENTS: AUGUST 6 * SEPTEMBER 3**

A WORD ON QUEER SPACES: THOUGH THIS EVENT IS NOT A CLOSED QUEER SPACE WE SEEK TO CREATE A SPACE FOR AND BY QUEER PEOPLE TO BE THEIR DAMN HOT SELVES - IF YOU GET IN THE WAY OF THIS IN ANY MANNER YOU WILL BE BOOTED AND SHAMED, FRIENDS OF STRAIGHT ALLIES PLEASE KEEP YOUR BUDDIES IN CHECK AND EXPLAIN THIS TWICE**