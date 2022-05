DJs Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir, Sunstone, Mel Down, drag by Die Divinity, Ponyboy Trevor, Invertia, Julez Madison

× Expand courtesy Sarah Akawa DJ Sarah Akawa

press release: Hot Summer Gays presents y2Queer.

FEATURING THE DRAG ARTISTRY OF *DIE DIVINITY * PONYBOY TREVOR * INVERTIA * JULEZ MADISON

MUSIC BY DJ SARAH AKAWA * DJ FEMME NOIR * SUNSTONE [la] * DJ MEL DOWN [mke]

DRESS YOUR BEST 90X2000'S

BRING YOUR SINGLES FOR YOUR DRAG ROYALS $$$$$

LEAVE THE CREEPS AT HOME

SLIDING SCALE $5-10

ROBINIA COURTYARD

NEXT EVENTS: JULY 2 * AUGUST 6 * SEPTEMBER 3

**A WORD ON QUEER SPACES: THOUGH THIS EVENT IS NOT A CLOSED QUEER SPACE WE SEEK TO CREATE A SPACE FOR AND BY QUEER PEOPLE TO BE THEIR DAMN HOT SELVES - IF YOU GET IN THE WAY OF THIS IN ANY MANNER YOU WILL BE BOOTED AND SHAMED, FRIENDS OF STRAIGHT ALLIES PLEASE KEEP YOUR BUDDIES IN CHECK AND EXPLAIN THIS TWICE**

https://www.facebook.com/events/714695269946194