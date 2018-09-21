press release: This is the rescheduled Hot Summer Gays!

7pm at Black Locust Cafe

Queer pop up shop with Wendi Kent Allie Hendrick Tara Tschillard

Queer dating game with Daosavanh Phakeovilay [No Stress Collective]

10pm at Robinia Courtyard (Jardin at Robinia Courtyard if rain)

Dequadray White

Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine

Landon DeVon

Cameron Butler

midnight queer dance party till late

DJ 88 [No Stress Collective]

suggested donation of $anything$

all ages 7pm-11pm

21+ 11pm-late

all areas wheelchair accessible

This is a show & dance party for queers, but open to people of all identities. Invite your friends!

hosted by Queer Pressure & Dyke Dive to showcase some queer musical talent in Madison and nearby areas.

