Hot Summer Gays
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This is the rescheduled Hot Summer Gays!
7pm at Black Locust Cafe
Queer pop up shop with Wendi Kent Allie Hendrick Tara Tschillard
Queer dating game with Daosavanh Phakeovilay [No Stress Collective]
10pm at Robinia Courtyard (Jardin at Robinia Courtyard if rain)
midnight queer dance party till late
suggested donation of $anything$
all ages 7pm-11pm
21+ 11pm-late
all areas wheelchair accessible
This is a show & dance party for queers, but open to people of all identities. Invite your friends!
hosted by Queer Pressure & Dyke Dive to showcase some queer musical talent in Madison and nearby areas.
https://www.facebook.com/events/694100124290561/