media release: Hot Take is a one-of-a-kind stand-up comedy show where comedians stir the pot with their most controversial opinions -- and slideshows to back them up.

With a headlining performance by Andrew Wegleitner:

Andrew Wegleitner (10,000 Laughs, Madison Comedy Week, Twin Cities Funniest Person finalist) is a 15-year comedy veteran who hates when people ask him to tell a joke. He has worked with numerous legendary comics including Louie Anderson, Mary Mack, and Todd Glass. He’s headlined prominent clubs in the Midwest and Colorado such as Sisyphus, The Cellar in Fargo, and Laugh Camp. Andrew has performed at such reputable theaters as Dudley Riggs Brave New Workshop, Paradise Center for the Arts, and The Orpheum Theater in Hancock, MI. He runs a production company, Co-Dependent Comedy which regularly headlines some of the best talent in Denver.

With performances by: Christian Royce, Hannah Belmont, Rachel Dispenza

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm

Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. This is an indoor show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Purchase tickets online to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1627000041983839

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.