Hotel Transylvania

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for a drive in movie at the Duck Pond (Warner Park) to benefit Madison Cat Project!

We will have a family friendly movie at 6:00 PM (Hotel Transylvania, gates at 5:00 pm) and a (still family friendly) cult favorite at 8:30 (Hocus Pocus, gates at 7:45 PM).

The cost will be $35 for cars with 2 or fewer people and $50 for cars with 3 or more. Please purchase accordingly; staff will be checking cars and charging the extra $15 if appropriate the night of.

There are 120 car slots for each showing, so don't delay. We expect these to sell out! 

608-561-4229
