press release: The Houdini Club of Wisconsin will be celebrating their 81st year with two Gala Magic Shows, on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at 8 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 (VIP - First Three Rows) and General Admission $7. Shows will be held at the Madison Marriott West Hotel - 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, in Middleton, WI. (Convention Center Ballroom - Wisconsin Room)

Tickets at Door 6:30 p.m. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Open to the public! Different acts each night!

The Houdini Club of Wisconsin was founded in 1938 by three corresponding magical devotees who wanted to have a state-wide magic club, with the potential for an occasional get-together. The club is linked by means of a newsletter, The Houdini Gram. Magicians from all over the United States of America are members of the club.

This years edition of the show features magicians from Wisconsin as well as from Texas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.