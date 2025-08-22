× Expand courtesy Luther Bangert "Hourglass" by Luther Bangert. "Hourglass" by Luther Bangert.

media release: Luther Bangert – Hourglass: August 22 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Hourglass is a hypnotic, solo contemporary circus show performed by Luther Bangert in which juggling and movement bend our relationship to the passing of time. An omnipresent hourglass hangs and swings in the air throughout the piece, trailing curtains of sand across the stage. A visual feast unfolds between the juggling, the sand, the hourglass, and the consistent tension of time running out.

This show is a meditation on the perception of time, the demarcation and rhythm of time – an existential and performative tool kit for a softer relationship to the ticking clock.

https://www.lutherbangert.com/

Luther Bangert is a juggler and dancer specializing in expressive ball juggling and movement. Originally from southeast Iowa, he began juggling in 2005 while studying philosophy at the University of Iowa. Since 2010 he has been a professional juggler and has performed in over twenty countries around the world. Luther is based in Philadelphia and regularly performs there and around the East Coast. Since September 2022 he has taught at the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus (the first accredited college for circus in the USA). Luther has recently shared his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Esalen Institute, and the Flying Carpet Children Festival in and around Mardin, Turkey.