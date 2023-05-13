The House Gala

Buy Tickets

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Join us for an evening of food, drinks, and live music as we celebrate a successful Mineral Point Opera House season. Local food vendors will offer tasty treats. Two drink tickets are included in the admission price to try local beer, wine, or craft cocktails. Music will be provided by local talent and you will have the opportunity to roam the building on your own. Explore the Opera House like never before and celebrate the community that supports this historic theater.

Everyone is welcome! More details to follow.

Info

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
Fundraisers
608-987-3501
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The House Gala - 2023-05-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The House Gala - 2023-05-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The House Gala - 2023-05-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The House Gala - 2023-05-13 19:00:00 ical