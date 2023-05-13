The House Gala

media release: Join us for an evening of food, drinks, and live music as we celebrate a successful Mineral Point Opera House season. Local food vendors will offer tasty treats. Two drink tickets are included in the admission price to try local beer, wine, or craft cocktails. Music will be provided by local talent and you will have the opportunity to roam the building on your own. Explore the Opera House like never before and celebrate the community that supports this historic theater.

Everyone is welcome! More details to follow.