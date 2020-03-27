House of Hamill

press release: This high energy duo from Philadelphia plays a mix of Celtic tunes, jigs, reels, traditional ballads, and original songs. Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanon are classical violinists and marvelous fiddle players, who also play guitar and banjo. Their vocal harmonies are beautiful and powerful. Check out their 2018 CD March Through Storms and their all-violin covers of "Sweet Child of Mine," "Bohemian Rhapsody" "and While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Concert details: Ticket prices for all shows are $20 for adults, $17 for 17 and under. All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by the house with your payment. Include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, let us know at least three days before and we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info and to reserve your seats.