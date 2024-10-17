× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: FREE live movie showing with commentary from Madison comedians Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Noah Mailloux. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This Halloween season, Schlock And Awe presents a showing of one of the most hilariously awful horror movies ever made: House of the Dead. With bizarre dialogue, unnecessarily excessive amounts of techno, and cheesy action sequences, this adaptation of the original arcade light shooter is truly a dumpster fire of a film -- making it perfect for riffing and shenanigans.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue. Recommended for ages 18+.