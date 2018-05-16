House Painting: Tips from a Pro

press release: Learn how to freshen up your home with a new look. Get house painting tips at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eric Welch, professional painter, will share tips and techniques for the do-it-yourself painter, including advice about interior and exterior painting products and supplies. Welch will also discuss safety set-up and precautions to take. This presentation is sponsored by MG&E and Project Home.

This presentation is free and open to the public.