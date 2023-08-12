media release: The village of Waunakee is partnering with Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) to host a community-wide household hazardous waste disposal event as part of WI Stormwater Week (August 5th-13th). This Community Clean Sweep event will be held Saturday, August 12, from 8am-12pm at Ripp Park, 990 Ripp Park Rd., Waunakee.

“Prevention is the best way to protect the health of our drinking water and our waterways,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Clean Sweep is an easy way for us to all do our part to protect our local environment.”

Do your part to keep hazardous substances out of our storm drains and waterways by properly disposing of household hazardous waste. This event is open to all Dane County residents and offers an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste, household chemicals, and other items that pose potential environmental and safety risks. These items should not be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins and should never be stored or disposed of outside.

The cost to participate in the event is $15 per vehicle. Limited tickets available, advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended. For tickets and information visit: https://www.vil.waunakee.wi. us/1098/Clean-Sweep-Event

Can’t make the Community Clean Sweep event? Dane County residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste (plus electronics!) year round at the Dane County Clean Sweep Facility during open hours. The Dane County Clean Sweep Facility is located at the Dane County Landfill on 7102 US Hwy 12 Madison, WI. Please note, you should never leave hazardous wastes at any location. Abandoning hazardous wastes, even from households, is a state and federal offense.

For further questions, please contact Kevin Belida at Belida.Kevin@countyofdane.com or (608) 838-3212.