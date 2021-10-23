media release: The City of Fitchburg is partnering with Dane County, the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership (MAMSWaP) and the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District to host a household hazardous waste disposal event. This event is open to all Dane County residents and offers an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste, household chemicals, and other items that pose potential environmental and safety risks. These shouldn't be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins.

***Electronics WILL NOT be accepted at the event.***

When: Saturday, October 23, 2021 (8am-12pm)

Where: 5955 McKee Rd (parking lot behind Oak Bank, please enter from Marketplace Drive)

Cost: $10/vehicle -- Limited same-day tickets available, advanced ticket purchase recommended.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.fitchburgwi. gov/2726/Fitchburg-Clean- Sweep-Event