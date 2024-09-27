Household Saints

media release: USA | 1993 | DCP | 124 min.

Director: Nancy Savoca

Cast: Tracy Ullman, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lili Taylor

Deep in the heart of Italo-American NYC, butcher Joseph Santangelo (D’Onofrio) brings home his wife Catherine (Ullman) after “winning” her in a pinochle game, only to be confronted by his mother's religiously superstitious objections. Years later, Joe and Catherine’s daughter Teresa (Taylor), dedicatedly dreams of serving God. The third feature from co-writer/director Nancy Savoca was adapted from a novel by Francine Prose into a movie that is “Transcendent...without a second that isn't blessed by the grace of its special humor and tenderness" (Roger Ebert). Savoca will appear in person for a special introduction and a post-screening discussion!