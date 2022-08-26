Housing for the Future: Cohousing & Cooperatives

media release: In the context of today’s housing crisis, how might we create affordable housing options that foster connection, support ecological regeneration and create economic wellbeing for all?

The Cohousing Association of the US is proud to feature Cooperative Hall of Fame Inductee, Anne Reynolds, as the keynote speaker for the National Cohousing Conference’s Public Program. Free and open to the public, this event will explore the connections between the cohousing and cooperative movements. With an emphasis on affordability, we will explore opportunities for expanding our impact and collaborating to create housing options that are sustainable, equitable and rooted in community.

Learn more about the National Cohousing Conference, August 26-28.

Seating is limited and will be provided first come first served. This is a masked indoor event.