Housing Forward Proposals Community Meeting

media release: The city of Madison is continuing its efforts to create more housing with another round of initiatives.

Another slate of Housing Forward initiative proposals will be introduced during the September 16, 2025, Common Council meeting before being referred to relevant Boards, Commissions, and Committees for consideration and public comment.

The proposals being introduced this month include:

Increase maximum allowed heights in height transition areas

Adjustments to lot area, lot width, and alley attached garage rear setback minimums

Allow two Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in a detached building and simplify accessory structure rules

A public meeting will be held virtually at 5:00pm on September 30, 2025, for residents to learn about the proposals in greater detail and ask questions to city staff. The meeting will be recorded and posted publicly for those unable to attend.