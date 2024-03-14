media release: The Equal Opportunities Commission of Madison is set to host a crucial housing meeting on March 14th, 2024, at the Lakeview Madison Public Library (2845 N Sherman Ave Madison, WI 53704.). This event aims to address the surge in housing complaints within the community and provide residents with a platform to voice their concerns.

The meeting will start at 5:30 PM and will feature presentations on city services available to tackle housing issues and promote equal opportunities for all residents. Light beverages will be provided, fostering an environment conducive to open dialogue and collaboration.

"We recognize the importance of addressing housing concerns within our community," stated Linda Ketcham, director of Just Dane, commissioner at the Equal Opportunities Commission. "This meeting serves as an opportunity for residents to engage with city officials, learn about available resources, and actively participate in shaping a more equitable future for Madison."

Residents are encouraged to attend and share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions regarding housing in Madison. The Equal Opportunities Commission welcomes all community members to join in this collaborative effort toward positive change.