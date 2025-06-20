media release: For the past 10 years, Stas Venglevski has been the artistic director of the Houston Accordion Orchestra. He is bringing his group to Holy Wisdom Monastery in June for a retreat. They have so kindly offered to host a free concert for us on Friday, June 20 at 6:30 pm in the Assembly Room. Expect music by Danny Elfman, Russian and Japanese folk songs, original music by orchestra members, The Flight of the Bumblebee, and more …

We hope you can come!

6:00 pm | Doors open

6:30 - 8:00 pm | Concert

Learn more & register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/the-houston-accordion-orchestra-concert/

Please register by June 19, 2025