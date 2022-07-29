Hovering Above the Abyss: An Evening with Franz Kafka

press release: Join us for an evening with Franz Kafka presented by Fermat's Last Theater on July 29th, 2022 at 8:00 PM.

Franz Kafka published very few works during his short lifetime, and gave instructions to his friend Max Brod to burn all his unpublished work. Fortunately for us, Brod ignored the authors wishes and Kafka was quickly recognized as one of the great literary figures of the twentieth century.

But what strange and perplexing works they are! This reading will focus on Kafka’s Parables and Aphorisms, lesser known than works such as The Trial and The Castle, but perhaps even odder and more disturbing. Scholars have advanced many theories to explain the unsettled and unreal nature of the world Kafka paints, but explication remains elusive. Actors Alex Hancock and Maggie Schenk will read the texts, assembled by UW Professor Emeritus and Kafka scholar Hans Adler, with flutist Katelyn McClain supplying the music. Hans will share some new thoughts about how we may approach an understanding of Kafka in post reading remarks.

Please note proof of vaccination and masks are required.