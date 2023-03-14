The How (and Why) of Poetry Chapbooks

media release: Instructors: Rita Mae Reese and Jeanie Tomasko

Every Tue, Mar 14 -Apr 4, 2023, 6:30pm – 8:00pm. $84.

Have you enjoyed poetry chapbooks and wondered about publishing one yourself? Or are you not even quite sure what a chapbook is but have written twenty or more poems that could just possibly work together? Whether you’ve published poetry before or not, this class will guide you through the world of poetry chapbooks, help you assemble your own chapbook and assess options for getting your work out in the world.