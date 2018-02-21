How can Madison Get Better Public Art?

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: CapTimes Talk: How can Madison get better public art?

Panelists Faisal Abdu’Allah (Creative Arts Community Faculty Director, UW-Madison’s Arts Institute), Mark Fraire (Director, Dane Arts), Kelly Parks Snider (artist) and Karin Wolf (Arts Program Administrator, City of Madison) will explore compelling questions in public art, including: How do we keep the bar high for professional public art while making room for pavement painting and community mosaics? Which stories do we want to bring forward from the past, and what do we want to say about them now? 

February 21, 2018, 7:00-8:00 pm, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State Street

Free event, but please RSVP on the Facebook event

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
