How Can Universities Survive?

media release: Humanities Now series, Room L140.

Universities are at the center of a political storm. From freezes on research funding to federal investigations and fines, academic institutions are navigating critical challenges and responding in a range of ways. At this special panel discussion, we’ll take a step back, to look at historical origins and oft-repeated attacks. We’ll also look forward, to examine how universities can continue to serve students and communities. We’ll address the suppression of freedom of speech and assembly, student activism, and how to protect academic freedom. We’ll look at both local contexts and the on-the-ground realities in our own classrooms and at comparative examples from around the world.

We’ll ask: How does a university articulate its values? How do we ensure that all students have the capacity to become productive citizens? What role does intellectual, moral, and political courage play in maintaining autonomy? And how might universities emerge from this intense scrutiny? We’ll have ample time for your own questions, too. The conversation is free and open to all.

Our esteemed panelists include:

Anna Andrzejewski , Frank Lloyd Wright Professor of Modern American Architecture, Department of Art History, UW-Madison

, Frank Lloyd Wright Professor of Modern American Architecture, Department of Art History, UW-Madison Erica Halverson , Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction and Chair, Department of Theatre and Drama, UW-Madison

, Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction and Chair, Department of Theatre and Drama, UW-Madison Giuliana Chamedes , Associate Professor, Department of History, UW-Madison

, Associate Professor, Department of History, UW-Madison Jan Miernowski , Halverson-Bascom and Douglas Kelly Professor of French, UW-Madison

, Halverson-Bascom and Douglas Kelly Professor of French, UW-Madison Moderated by Russ Castronovo, Director, Center for the Humanities and Tom Paine Professor of English, UW-Madison