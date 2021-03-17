ONLINE: How Can We Invest in Women to Help Build Our Economy?

press release: WRTP/BIG STEP and its national partners Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC), Midwest Urban Strategies (MUS) and West Oakland Job Resource Center (WOJRC) are planning an upcoming national conference to examine " How Can We Invest In Women To Help Rebuild Our Economy" , since women have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. This is as a result of a WANTO grant to get more women into non-traditional employment. We hope you can join us at this virtual conference.