ONLINE: How Can We Invest in Women to Help Build Our Economy?
press release: WRTP/BIG STEP and its national partners Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC), Midwest Urban Strategies (MUS) and West Oakland Job Resource Center (WOJRC) are planning an upcoming national conference to examine "How Can We Invest In Women To Help Rebuild Our Economy", since women have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. This is as a result of a WANTO grant to get more women into non-traditional employment. We hope you can join us at this virtual conference.
Info
Careers & Business