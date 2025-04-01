How “Cultural Humility” Hurts Latinas in Their Leadership

media release: Join us for our monthly Cyber-Cafecito presentation with Cristina Garcia on Tuesday, April 1st at 6 PM online over Zoom. Explore how cultural humility, while well-intended, can be especially harmful to women of color (WOC) in leadership because it reinforces dynamics that keep them undervalued, overburdened, and under-supported. Don't miss this opportunity to engage in an important conversation.

Our speaker: Cristina Garcia is the founder of Liberation Leadership, a coaching and consulting practice dedicated to supporting non-profit leaders and organizations through an anti-oppressive, healing justice, and liberatory approach. Cristina specializes in staff training, capacity building, and executive coaching, helping leaders find alignment in their values and leadership identity, fostering collective liberation and transformative change. Working with organizations centered on social, racial, and economic justice—particularly those focused on anti-violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and migrant rights—Cristina partners with teams to cultivate trust, strengthen communication, and shift organizational culture. Her work emphasizes…